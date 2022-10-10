H2O on High Street is closed permanently from today (Monday) after enjoying one final weekend to say goodbye to regulars.

Not only does the closure mean the loss of another town centre business in Hucknall but also job losses for the staff that worked there.

The bar’s owners blamed the decline that the pubs and hospitality industry has suffered since the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns and the ongoing cost of living crisis that has seen less people coming through its doors, as the reason for closing.

In a statement on its Facebook page, H2O said: “It is with greatest regret that we have to announce H2O Bar and Lounge Hucknall will be closed permanently from Monday, October 10.

“Due to the ongoing and continuing decline in the industry and the lack of visitors due to the cost of living, we have had to make this difficult decision.

"We have had a rollercoaster of a ride, lots of up and downs, friends have come through the door for happy times and shared sorrows.

"Lots of memories will live in this building and our hearts.

"Thank you to every single one of you that have been on this journey with us.

"You have made it such an experience.

"Just an extra thank you to all the staff that have worked timelessly behind the bar to serve you and entertain you.

With a tear running down our cheek and a heavy heart, we will be locking the doors and turning off the lights, our sign will be turned off for the last time.

The bar will finally go quiet.

"We will be sending our fond farewells and final goodbyes.”

The bar’s previous owner, Damien O’Connor, who ran the venue before leaving to open his own bar, Damo’s, on Annesley Road, posted on Facebook: “It's devastating to see that yet another well known and loved venue will be closing its doors for good in Hucknall.

“It's a sad time for those who not only worked and drank in H2O frequently but to the Hucknall pub scene in general.