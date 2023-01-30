The old boozer closed its doors for good earlier this year and will now be converted into eight one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat after getting the go-ahead from the council’s planning committee

Local residents and a Hucknall councillor had raised objections to the scheme, on the grounds of issues with on-street parking and increased traffic, as well as there already being an house in multiple occupation close to the site.

However, council officers said the close proximity of various public transport options meant it was unlikely all residents in the new flats would have cars.

Plans to convert the old Yew Tree pub in Hucknall into flats have been approved by Ashfield Council. Photo: Google

In his objection letter to the planning committee, he said: “Parking is already a huge problem in the area, particularly Beardall Street and Henry Street, of which the proposed development will further negatively impact the residents, infrastructure, amenities and existing businesses on Beardall Street due to the increased need for further parking.

“A petition for a residents only parking scheme has already been conducted in the area which is still in consideration with Nottinghamshire County Council, and shows the strength of feeling in the area due to the current lack of on-street parking provision.

“These nine flats would further exasperate the problem.”

Other residents comments objecting to the plans also focused on the parking issues and the fact Beardall Street is used for school drop-offs and pick-ups and by people wanting to use local businesses.

However, Nottinghamshire Council’s highways department said it had no objections to the plans.

And council officers, in their report, said: “It is considered the proposed development will not detrimentally harm the living conditions or amenities of residents living within the vicinity of the application site.

“Although no off-street parking is provided in this instance, this is considered not a sustainable reason for refusal, given the ease of access to other sustainable means of transport, such as bus, train and tram services.