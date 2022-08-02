As reported in the Dispatch, plans have been submitted to turn the old boozer on Nottingham Road, which shut down earlier this year into nine flats, eight one-bed and one two-bed.

Coun Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, has cited over-development as his reason for objecting to the application and claims that the number of flats will exacerbate existing parking problems in the area.

He has now ‘called in’ the application for full scrutiny by the council’s planning committee and claims the potential development is ‘inappropriate’ for the area.

Coun Lee Waters has formerly objected to the plans to turn the Yew Tree into flats

In an email to planning bosses, he said: “I would also like to object on the grounds that that converting the pub into nine flats is an over development.

"The pub is located at the site of Hucknall busiest roads in which Portland Road, Nottingham Road and Beardall Street all meet.

"The application makes no provision for off-road private parking.

“Parking is already a huge problem in the area, particularly Beardall Street and Henry Street, of which the proposed development will further negatively impact the residents, infrastructure, amenities and existing businesses on Beardall Street due to the increased need for further parking.”

Calling in planning applications ensures that it receives full scrutiny from the planning committee.

It is expected to be heard in the next few months.

Coun Waters continued, “There is limited off street parking available, due to the operation of a local business already established in the area.

“A petition for a residents only parking scheme has already been conducted in the area which is still in consideration with Nottinghamshire County Council, and shows the strength of feeling in the area due to the current lack of on street parking provision.

"These nine flats would further exacerbate the problem.

“Furthermore, yellow lines have been budgeted for by Nottinghamshire County Council, in front of Warburton Court on Beardall Street.

"Therefore, the proposed nine flats would, in my view, further increase parking issues alongside Beardall Street and up to Henry Street.