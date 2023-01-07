The Annesley Road venue is a favourite with many in the town and it’s owner Damien O’Connor was a key figure behind the successful first Hucknall Pride event last summer.

But the relentless rise of running costs, coupled with rocketing energy prices and cost of living crisis, have now left him with no choice.

Posting on the Damo’s Facebook page, Damien said: “It is with great sadness that I announce that Damo’s will soon be closing.

Damo's Bar in Hucknall ha announced it is to close down

“Forced with the well publicized challenges the whole pub industry is facing, the ridiculous energy price increases and other factors that have been driving us to this decision, Damo’s unfortunately will be calling last orders and soon serving our final beer.

“The loss of Christmas business, which would often carry a public house through January and February, means the long-term viability of the venue is too uncertain and I simply can not sustain or absorb any further increases.

“I am terribly sad to be leaving and closing down Damo’s as I do have such an emotional attachment to the venue, have made so many friends, built up so many relationships and been humbled that so many frequent the venue and support me as greatly as you do.

“I have tried my absolute best but it’s simply not viable for the pub to continue with projected costs going into the next year, the proposed changes due in business tax, increase in beer duty, impending beer cost rise and ongoing energy and utility costs.

“I would like to thank customers past and present, the ongoing support from friends, family and regulars, in fact to everyone that has been a part of this pub’s journey since setting up just a little under four years ago.

“It’s a sad time for us all, however there are other ventures in the pipeline and I look forward to enjoying a beer with you all on the other side of the bar and also excited for what my future holds.

"In the meantime i wish you all a happy new year for 2023 and look forward to still celebrating our four-year celebration beach party.

Should any interested party have an interest in purchasing an ongoing business/assets please get in touch with myself personally.”

The announcement has been met with dismay and sadness by many people for whom the venue was a favourite place to go.

Comments included:

"Sad to hear, always had a lovely time whenever I’ve called in. I feel for this industry so much. Good luck in your new venture.”

"Shocked, I am really sorry it's come to this mate. I wish you all the best for the future, You are a true gem.”

"Such sad news. The pub has been a vital part of the community, and you have been at its heart. Good luck in your new ventures.”

"Such a shame that Damo's is having to close. It will be greatly missed by so many of us."