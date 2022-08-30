Held over three days, the event was organised by four town pubs – Damo’s Bar, The Red Lion, Byron’s Rest and The Half-Moon – supported by the John Godber Centre, H2O and the Arc Cinema.

All venues held events throughout the weekend while around the town, businesses and buildings displayed colourful Pride flags.

And the good bank holiday weekend weather brought the people out too to bring colour and celebration to the town.

The first ever Hucknall Pride was a big celebration full of colour and fun

Posting on the Hucknall Pride Facebook page, organisers said: “Wow, wow, wow, what an incredible weekend.

"Overwhelmed beyond belief with the support and love that Hucknall has shown celebrating these last few days.

“There were those sceptical of Hucknall hosting such an event, doubts of how it would be received within the community and also questions asked as to the reasons why we were hosting and the way it was planned across three days in venues (unlike a typical Pride)

Many people sported the Pride merchandise, including t-shirts with the stunning logo on

“Well, all we can say is thank you.”

Hucknall Pride kicked off on Friday, August 26 with a rainbow disco party at the John Godber Centre.

The next day featured a drag show at the Half Moon hosted by Harley Noah and Alison Dawes, and featuring Ms Classpergers, special free meditation and movement yoga session, hosted by Caroline Morris is at the John Godber Centre, an LGBT+ coffee and conversation morning at the Byron’s Rest and a Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed night at H20 on High Street.

On all three days of Pride, the Red Lion hosted a karaoke disco each night, while the Half Moon hosted a nightly Hucknall Pride disco.

Harley Noah hosted a special event at the Half Moon

Throughout the weekend, the Arc Cinema also showed special screenings of the award-winning film Pride.

The final night of Pride weekend saw Damo’s Bar hosting Shirt Sunday as people turned out in their brightest and most colourful shirts to round the event off in style.

Organisers added: “There are so many people and businesses we need to thank for being involved, advertising, organising, planning and executing the events which have taken place: Arc Cinema, Red Lion, Byron’s Rest, Half Moon, John Godber Centre, Damo's, H2O Bar and Lounge, Harley Noah, Guilt Free Pleasures, The Plough & Harrow, Keycraft Garden Buildings Ltd, The Sweet Cafe, Floral Boutique Florist, Havana Blue, BBC Radio Nottingham, Hucknall Dispatch, Hucknall Nub News, Hucknall Food and Drink Festival, Dayus MK Studio and everyone who has popped a poster in a window, shared our socials or handed out a few flyers, thank you.”

Special events and promos took place at venues across the town