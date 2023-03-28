News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall pub celebrates being named one of Nottinghamshire's best again

Hucknall pub Byron’s Rest has added another line to its impressive roll of honour after being named one of the best in Nottinghamshire once again by the Nottingham Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

By John Smith
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:03 BST

The Baker Street venue finished runner-up in the urban category of the Nottingham CAMRA pub of the year 2023 Awards.

Nominated pubs were judged on a number of criteria, which include beer quality, warmth of welcome and general mix of clientele amongst other considerations.

In a repeat of last year, Byron’s Rest was pipped to the urban category title by overall champion the Horse & Jockey in Stapleford with The Crown in Beeston in third place.

Byron's Rest, and landlord Richard Darrington, have received further recognition from CAMRA
The winner of the village category – and overall runner-up – was Round RobINN in East Leake, ahead of The Old Green Dragon in Oxton and the Air Hostess at Tollerton.

The recognition for Byron’s Rest continues a superb run for the Hucknall pub which was named CAMRA Pub of the Year last summer and is again the only Hucknall pub in this year’s Good Beer Guide.

And at the start of March this year, it was named CAMRA’s Cider Pub of the Year in a one-two for Hucknall with The Beer Shack taking second place – as it did last year too.

Richard Darrington, Byron’s Rest landlord, said: “We wanted to take the top award this year, but are still very proud to be recognised again as one of the best in Nottinghamshire again.

“It’s a great time for the pub with the awards we’ve won and we’re very pleased.

“I asked CAMRA what we could learn from the judging this year to hopefully go one better next year because these guys know what they’re looking for.

“They said it was actually very close at the top and we scored very highly in a lot of the categories so what we’re doing is clearly right.

“It’s a great nod to our customers as well who keep supporting us every week.”

The pub has also brought in two new ales in recent weeks, including one from Aither Brewing, a new microbrewery in Mansfield Woodhouse.

