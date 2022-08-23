The popular venue, on Baker Street, has been named the Nottingham CAMRA LocAle Pub of the Year.

Judging of the pu bs in contention for the award took place over a month with 16 judges visting venues at different times.

And at the end of it all, the Byron’s Rest had top marks all round.

The Byron's Rest and landlord Richard Darrington (inset) has won Nottingham CAMRA's LocAle Pub of the Year award

Richard Darrington, pub landlord, said: “Basically, we showcase Nottinghamshire ales so the judges award points on the number of ales you’ve got, clarity of ale, pricing and are we supporting local breweries within the venue.

"There are a number of criteria and we did very well in it.

"We showcase a number of local breweries at the pub, including Blue Monkey, Shipstones, Bang The Elephant, Black Iris which is one of our favourites, Totally Brewed, the list goes on.

"It’s not just ales either, we support local real ciders too and we judged on that as well and we currently have about 10 Nottinghamshire real ciders available in the pub as well.”

The pub's support of local ales, ciders and breweries goes down well with customers and groups like CAMRA.

Local and non-local drinkers alike, regularly the Byron’s Rest as one of the best pubs in the county on social media.

Earlier this year, the pub was named runner-up in the urban/city category in the Nottingham CAMRA Pub of the Year Awards for 2022.

And it is also the only Hucknall pub to feature in this year’s CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

Richard continued: “Our customers are very happy that we support these local breweries and of course we’re very proud to have won this award.

"We’ve got a lot of great breweries and brewsters in Nottinghamshire and I just think that my style is to support Nottinghamshire and these great local breweries .

"We do have other ales in, of course we do, but primarily we want to support the local Nottinghamshire breweries.