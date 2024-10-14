Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 70-year-old is warning of a difficult winter as rising costs leave many struggling 💔

October 1’s new energy price cap Raises average household bills by 10%, leaving many struggling

Simon Moss, a 70-year-old pensioner, lives ‘hand to mouth’ and struggles to meet his expenses despite being debt-free

Moss’s pension barely exceeds the threshold for the Winter Fuel Allowance, which was removed for 10 million pensioners

He survives on £219 per week but faces significant sacrifices, including cutting back on luxuries and limiting his food budget

A pensioner who lives “hand to mouth” and “never goes out” has warned that the situation will be dire for everyone in light of the new energy price cap that took effect on October 1.

Simon Moss, a 70-year-old retired customer service assistant, is bracing for a difficult winter in his chilly housing association bungalow.

He is among the 11.8 million people in the UK struggling to make ends meet, according to a recent report from Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

The report coincided with this month’s implementation of a new energy price cap, which will lead to increased household bills.

From October 1 to December 31, gas prices are capped at 6.24p per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while electricity will be capped at 24.50p per kWh.

As a result, a typical dual-fuel household paying by direct debit will see an increase of £149 in their annual energy costs, bringing the total to £1,717.

Moss, from Sunderland, said: "It will be a dire situation for all and will leave many people, like myself, in very difficult positions. Life is a struggle and I've had to make so many cutbacks. I never go out and hardly ever drink anymore. I'm scared for the winter.”

A few years ago, Moss found himself in a challenging financial situation and sought assistance from CAP after being referred by Gentoo Housing.

With the help of his CAP Debt Centre Manager, Moss successfully became debt-free through a Debt Relief Order. But even with this relief, he continues to struggle with managing his finances.

Moss says that his pension from various retail jobs, combined with his state pension, barely exceeds the threshold to qualify for the Winter Fuel Allowance.

This allowance was eliminated for 10 million pensioners by the Labour government upon taking office to help address a £22 billion gap in government finances.

Moss’ weekly income is approximately £219, but this amount falls short of covering his expenses, forcing him to make significant sacrifices.

He said: "Excuses are running thin for the government and it's hard to find hope. I've learned over the past few months to cancel everything I used to have - no Sky TV, just Freeview, and I hardly ever go out or drink anymore.

“I've had to give up smoking, which I guess is one good thing. But my car has started to play up and when that goes, I don't know how I'll afford to get that fixed."

Moss’ current lifestyle is devoid of luxuries - no holidays or treats - and he describes his life as "living hand to mouth each day."

“It’s a case of constantly robbing Peter to pay Paul," he said, adding that the prospect of facing another winter like the last one, but without any assistance from the government, fills him with anxiety.

He said: "Last year, it was freezing. I wasn’t putting the heating on unless I absolutely had to, which is why I'm in dispute with my provider. I was barely using it, and if we get a cold winter this year, I’m dreading it."

The implementation of Ofgem's new energy price cap this month (October 1) will raise average household bills by 10 percent, resulting in an additional £12 on the average monthly bill, depending on gas and electricity usage.

Moss added: "It's going to be very difficult for people who are going into a situation if we get a cold spell and having to choose between heating or eating.

“It will put more pressure on the NHS and it just seems crazy that in 2025 people are still going to be living like this. Especially people like us who have contributed to the system all our lives."

Moss’ financial difficulties are further exacerbated by his obligation to support his son and daughter-in-law, both of whom are on Universal Credit and currently unemployed; despite his limited resources, he tries to assist them whenever possible.

His rent is £87 per week after the Housing Association and Sunderland City Council suspended his housing benefits because he missed the deadline to complete a review of his circumstances.

He had qualified for this benefit in August, only needing to pay £60 a week. Now, he must be extremely cautious with his food budget, shopping just once a month and strictly adhering to a shopping list.

He feels particularly frustrated by the government's withdrawal of support for pensioners, especially those with the lowest incomes.

He said: "I'm not being greedy, but I do think that this withdrawal of support for pensioners is wrong. I feel that we’re not taken into consideration at all - they don't care."

Adding to his stress, Moss is currently in a dispute with the council regarding council tax payments, as he has been struggling to keep up with the direct debit payments.

He said: "I'm one of millions who are overlooked and forgotten every day in lots of local government and Westminster government decisions. I think everything has a good reason - but right now, I can't see what it is.”

