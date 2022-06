According to fuel price comparison website petrolprices.com, the cheapest unleaded is currently at Tesco Extra in both Hucknall and Bulwell where it is 176.9p per litre, while the cheapest diesel is at Morrisons in Bulwell at 184.7p per litre.

Diesel at Tesco in Hucknall is 187.9 while at Bulwell it’s 185.9.

Unleaded at Morrisons in Bulwell is 179.7.

Where are the cheapest fuel prices for Hucknall and Bulwell motorists?

At the Texaco on Watnall Road in Hucknall, unleaded is 178.9 and diesel is 192.9.