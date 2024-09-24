Aldi launches Emily in Paris inspired fragrances 

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi has launched a trio of Emily In Paris inspired fragrances.

The candles and diffusers arrive just in time to make your binge of the latest batch of episodes on Netflix even more immersive.

Fragrances are inspired by three iconic French perfumes.

Emily might not be strictly in Paris anymore but you can make your house smell like the French capital while binge watching the latest batch of episodes.

Lily Collins and co are back for another season of heartwarming romance, eye-catching fits and gorgeous European scenery. And fans can take their viewing experience to immersive new highs as Aldi launches a range of home fragrances inspired by the hit Netflix show.

The trio of smellies are the supermarket's latest Specialbuys - and if you want to avoid disappointment you will have to act quick. Because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The home fragrances are available in the form of Fine Fragrance Candles and Diffusers and start at £3.99 each. The oh-so-chic scents include:

Je Suis Belle

For sweet fans, this scent boasts vanilla and berry notes, with hints of hibiscus and raspberry leaf. A truly floral, and fruity fragrance for the senses.

Floral Blanc

Bursting with violet leaf to create powdery and woody aromas, shoppers that prefer the scent of musk will love this option.

Power

Great for those looking for a rich fragrance, exuding warming, woody and spicy notes with subtle hints of amber and black suede.

The fragrances are inspired by three well-known perfumes, including the iconic French scent, Lancôme La Vie Est Belle, as well as the much-loved Marc Jacobs Daisy and Paco Rabanne One Million. It will just be like you’re watching Emily in Paris while on the Champs-Élysées.

When are the fragrances available?

The Emily In Paris inspired candles and diffusers arrived in Aldi stores last week (15 September) just in time for you to binge the second half of the fourth season of the show. But because they are Specialbuys, when they are gone, they are gone.

Have you spotted them in your local Aldi yet? Share your experiences in the comments below.