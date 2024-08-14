Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gamescom runs from 21 August to 25 August this year.

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley will be back for Opening Night Live.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and the new Indiana Jones game set to feature.

Gamescom is just a few days away and the excitement is starting to build. The host of Opening Night Live Geoff Keighley has stoked the flames of anticipation by revealing that fans can expect to hear more about major games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and the new Sid Meier’s Civilization.

Huge crowds are once again expected to flock to Germany for the major video game trade show. It attracted over 300,000 people last year, according to reports, and it is always well attended.

However for those who can’t make it over to Cologne to attend in person, you might be wondering if you can watch at home. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Gamescom 2024?

The video game trade fair will start on Wednesday, 21 August this year, it has been confirmed. It will run for five days and end on Sunday, 25 August.

But the Opening Night Live broadcast will take place on Tuesday, 20 August this year. It has been confirmed

Where is Gamescom?

For 2024, Gamescom will once again be held at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. The venue has hosted the event annually.

A gamer plays a video game during a Gamescom event. Photo: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images | INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Can you still get tickets?

If you are considering a last minute trip to Cologne, you might be wondering if you can still get tickets (before you book your flight and hotel). Day tickets are still available for Wednesday (21 August), Thursday (22 August), Friday (23 August) and Sunday (25 August), however Saturday (24 August) is sold out.

For those wanting to go to the Opening Night Live event on Tuesday (20 August), tickets are still available. ONL prices start at 34 euros per person.

How to watch Opening Night Live?

For those who are not able to make it to Cologne, you may be wondering if you can watch along from home. Fans will be able to tune into the Opening Night Live broadcast from home, no matter where they are in the world.

The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley will be hosting Opening Night Live once again in 2024. He has already confirmed major games like Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Fans, who are not going to Cologne, can tune in to the livestream on The Game Awards official Twitch channel. It will also be broadcast on the Game Awards YouTube channel.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is scheduled to begin at the following times:

United Kingdom: 7pm BST

Europe: 8pm CEST

North America: 2pm ET/ 11am PT

What is the line-up for Gamescom 2024?

Microsoft have confirmed they will be coming to Gamescom in force this year. However PlayStation and Nintendo have both said they will be skipping the event in 2024.

Featured exhibitors include Xbox, Take-Two (2K), Krafton, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Hoyoverse and many more. See the full list here.

But you may be wondering which games will be on show during the Opening Night Live broadcast on 20 August. Obviously Geoff Keighley is keeping plenty under wraps but he has confirmed the following games will feature:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Monster Hunter Wilds

MARVEL Rivals

Dune Awakening

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

How can you book fastlane access?

Gamescom is bringing back its fastlane booking system for the 2024 edition of the trade show. To use this system, please create a Koelnmesse account with the same email address you used when you ordered your ticket.

