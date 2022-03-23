Hucknall JTF Warehouse set to close down again this month leaving staff in limbo

The Daniels Way business shut up shop last summer amid the national collapse of the JTF brand, with dozens of staff losing their jobs via email.

But long-established chain Poundstretcher stepped in, giving the store a new future and, amid a fanfare, it got off to a strong start.

However, Poundstretcher has served notice on the building's owners to leave the premises by the end of the month.

Six months after being saved, Hucknall's JTF Warehouse looks set to close for good at the end of the month. Photo: Google

There is no news on what will happen to staff.

The details are contained in a planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council for a proposed change of use for the site from an existing retail warehouse to commercial class uses

A planning statement with the application reads: “Unfortunately, the result of a drastic downturn in trade, compounded by the direct effects of Covid, led to the nationwide closure of the JTF chain of stores with the Hucknall branch closing its doors to the public in July 2021.

"However, matters soon changed by the acquisition of the JTF brand by rival discount chain, Poundstretcher, who reopened the store in September 2021.

"Unfortunately again, for similar reasons, Poundstretcher have also financially failed to make the site work and as such have recently served official notice on the building owner to vacate the premises at the end of March 2022.”

The news will come as a devastating blow to JTF workers who were left heartbroken when the store first closed down last summer before being given a lifeline..

Optimism remained and customers were thanked for their support of a relaunch. But recently, JTF has started giving off warning signs.

These increased when customers started complaining that the JTF website was no longer working.

Posting on the Hucknall store’s Facebook page, one customer asked: “Is the Hucknall store still open? The website no longer loads and the Hucknall store no longer comes up on Google maps.”

JTF replied that the Hucknall store was still open.

However, this now appears only likely until the end of the month unless someone else can again come in and save it.