Council leader assures Hucknall residents The Range is still coming to town

The leader of Ashfield Council has moved to scotch rumours proposals for The Range to move into the old Wilko site in Hucknall had fallen through.

Last month, Hucknall councillors were speaking of their delight that The Range was reportedly heading to Hucknall, with the company itself advertising new jobs in the town.

But in the last few weeks, rumours have been surfacing on social media that The Range was pulling out of the deal due to issues with the old Wilko building.

When your Dispatch contacted the council, the authority said it was ‘unable to comment’.

Coun Jason Zadrozny says talks for The Range to open up in Hucknall remain on track and at an advanced stage. Photo: Google

But Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), the council leader, says Hucknall residents need not panic and that they were poised to hand over the keys.

He said: “Discussions with The Range remain at an advanced stage.

"Any delay is due to finite legal negotiations.

"We fully appreciate how busy they are at this time by their large scale acquisition of stores across the UK.

"Like any long-term lease arrangement, the condition of the whole building is being looked at.

“As a council, we look forward to a positive relationship with another major partner.

"I can confirm that we are ready to hands the keys over.

"When Wilko went into administration, as leader, I was tasked by Hucknall’s Ashfield Independent councillors to find a major retailer to fill this anchor store.

"I am delighted to confirm to them and readers of the Dispatch that an announcement of another major retailer is imminent.”