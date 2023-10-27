Hucknall councillors have spoken of their delight that The Range is set to be opening a new store in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The home, leisure, and garden retailer is staying tight lipped over the exact location but strong rumours persist that the new store will be at the old Wilko site.

The Range has already begun advertising jobs in Hucknall on several job sites with vacancies including a store manager, warehouse workers and retail assistants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Wilko store in the town has been empty since it closed its doors for good back on October 8 after the company collapsed into administration back in August.

The Range is rumoured to be set to be moving into the old Hucknall Wilko store. Photo: Google

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader, said, “Since the closure of Wilko in Hucknall,we have been focused on securing a new retailer for this key anchor site.

"We are not in a position yet to make any announcement on the future of the old Wilko site.

"That said, residents can look forward to an exciting, formal announcement next week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council and Hucknall South on the county council, added: “The Range is a major UK retailer and the fact that they are now advertising jobs in Hucknall reflects major confidence in Ashfield.

" We are looking forward to formally announcing a great new partnership with The Range imminently including the location of the site which is excellent news for Hucknall.”