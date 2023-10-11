Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stores, along with the rest of the 400 Wilko stores across the country, have been closed down after the company collapsed into administration back in August.

The Bulwell store closed on October 5 and Hucknall’s store followed on October 8.

Rivals B&M have bought 51 of the stores – but not said which ones – while fellow rivals Poundland have also bought 71 stores but neither Hucknall or Bulwell’s were among them.

Staff at Hucknall Wilko say goodbye as the store closes for the final time. Photo: Abbie Baxter

Many former staff members and customers have taken to social media groups to express their sadness at Wilko going and share their memories.

Hucknall staff member Abbie Baxter posted: “Going into Wilko for the last time to shut that shutter is so heart-breaking.

"The best management and the best team I have ever worked with, it’s been a pleasure getting to know each and everyone of you, as a customer and staff.

"You are definitely going out with a bang.

"Here’s to Hucknall Wilko and not forgetting my couple years at the Bulwell store too, some amazing people there where my Wilko journey began – Team Wilko!"

Hucknall customers also paid their tributes.

Janine Turner posted: “Of all the chain stores to close in the last 15 years, I never thought Wilko would be one of them.

"Me and my daughter went in on Tuesday and took them a good luck card and a tin of Cadburys Heroes, because they are all heroes in my opinion.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for each and every one of the staff, they will be missed every bit as much as Wilko itself will be.

"I genuinely hope that every staff member finds alternative employment as soon as possible, and I wish them all the very best of luck – they all deserve it.”

Karen Elizabeth Smith said: “So so very sad. Our town won't be same without it.”

Lucy Vickers wrote: “Sad times, the staff have been amazing over the years thank you for always being open when we have needed you Wilkos xx.”

Lynn Wade said: “As an ex-Wilko girl it breaks my heart to see our Wilkos going. I had seven very happy years there and made best friends for life so sorry for all the staff and wish them luck in finding other employment. Hucknall won't be the same without our WILKO GIRLS XX.”

And Martyn Gregory said: “Will miss Wilkos had loads of awesome essentials and other bits over the years. Wishing all the staff good luck on their next careers.

Bulwell customers also paid tribute to the staff at their town’s store.

Dianne Marriott posted: “It's been a pleasure shopping at Wilko, all staff have always been helpful, hope they all move on to bigger and better things, bless y'all.”

Rob Hughes said: “So sad, love the people in Wilko x.”

Val Whitaker said: “Good luck to you all, Bulwell’s going to be a sad place without Wilko.”