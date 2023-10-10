Hucknall National Primary School celebrates 'Good' Ofsted result

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspectors said that pupils ‘thrive at Hucknall National’ and that the school delivers a ‘broad and balanced curriculum’.

Sarah Barratt, head teacher, said, “I am extremely proud of Hucknall National Primary and it is a joy to be the head teacher of such a nurturing and well-respected school.

“It is wonderful that we have been recognised once again, to be a good school, providing the very best in education for the children of Hucknall.

Staff and pupils at Hucknall National Primary celebrate their Ofsted result

"The report reflects the hard work of our whole community – staff, pupils and parents – and it is such a pleasure to be part of this incredible school.”

The report said that children enjoy a variety of after school clubs and activities and that every child has the opportunity to play an instrument and learn to read music.

Inspectors noted that pupils have responsibilities, including as members of the pupil parliament and as sports ambassadors.

Pupils know how to be a good citizen and are celebrated as being a ‘Hucknall Hero’.

The report also praises the ‘ambitious curriculum’ leaders have set at the school and said that ‘pupils behave well’

It added that they ‘exemplify the school’s values, they are well mannered, kind and respectful.’

Mrs Barratt continued: “Being a Church of England School, children at National develop a strong moral compass.

"They learn to respect one another, and this is reflected in their outstanding behaviour.

"Our children are a delight, and they love coming to school and they love learning.”

Mrs Barratt added that the school has recently strengthened ties with a neighbouring school, both achieving excellent Sats results this year.

She said: “Our educational provision is further enhanced with the exciting opportunity to work in collaboration with another Church of England school, Linby cum Papplewick Primary School.

"This allows us to raise standards collectively and for our pupils to achieve well above national expectations in both schools.

"It also allows us to provide additional experiences for pupils’ wider development and to work together to ensure we constantly strive for excellence in every aspect of school life.”

The Ofsted report highlighted the comment of one parent at the school who said,: “The staff have a genuine desire to see pupils be the best they can be.”

Pupils were also praised by inspectors who noted that they are well prepared for the next stage in their education.

‘Leaders and teachers have high aspirations for all pupils and pupils work hard in lessons and achieve well’.

Mrs Barratt said that the school would make time to celebrate its Good result, but wouldn’t be resting on its laurels.

She said: “Our staff work really hard to make lessons engaging and memorable for the children.

"There is always something exciting going on.

"This means that children leave here with the very best skills, knowledge and a love of learning, ready to take on the next stage in their journey.