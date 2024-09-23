Dog grooming company looking good in new Hucknall home after NG deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fast-growing dog grooming company has secured a prime spot in Hucknall, following a deal brokered by NG Chartered Surveyors, the Property People.

Paws & Claws has moved into 10B High Street in the Nottinghamshire town. The mother and daughter-run firm is now taking on new canine clients following a transaction completed by Alicia Lewis, surveyor at NG Chartered Surveyors, on behalf of a private landlord client.

Charlotte Upson of Paws & Claws said: “We are absolutely loving the new salon, it has so much space and is in the perfect location for us. Alicia has been amazing from start to finish, she has been great with responding to us and she sorted the whole process out fast and always efficiently.

"We are so happy with the service that has been provided. Thanks to the whole team at NG Chartered Surveyors."

Alicia Lewis (right) with the Paws & Claws team

Alicia went along to the opening of the new salon, and said: "It was wonderful to reconnect with Charlotte, Ruth and the entire team following the opening of their new dog grooming salon.

"They’ve truly transformed the space into a paradise for both their human and furry clients, and it’s been a pleasure to witness their fabulous makeover!

"We’re thrilled to have secured such valued tenants on behalf of our client, and we’re confident that Paws & Claws will be a fantastic addition to the high street. We anticipate watching them thrive in their new location."