Hucknall housing development builders to invest £387,000 into local services

Bellway East Midlands is the housebuilder behind the 217-home scheme off Nottingham Road, where the first completions have now taken place and the first residents have now moved in to their new homes.

Bellway will be paying £387,704 in developer contributions, with £117,695 on health facilities, £75,000 for public open space, £72,051 for offsite highway works and £20,000 for a habitat improvement tree contribution.

The development, which recently saw site manager Dave Pringle secure the National Housebuilding Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job award for his work, will include 197 private properties for sale and 20 affordable homes for local people through shared ownership or rent.

Bellway Homes is investing £387,000 into Hucknall services as part of its agreement for Abbey Fields Grange. Photo: Google

Abbey Fields Grange is the second phase of a wider scheme to deliver 358 homes on the site, following the 141 homes already delivered at neighbouring Abbey Fields.

Work is expected to be complete by 2025.

Heidi Higgins, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “The financial contributions we are making as part of the planning agreement will support a variety of important aspects of local life, from health services to open space, and we are proud to be making this investment in the Hucknall area.

“In addition to providing a wide range of houses for private sale, Abbey Fields Grange is making an important contribution to the delivery of new homes for people unable to buy on the open market.

"The provision of 20 below-market value properties will enable more local people to get a foot on the property ladder by purchasing at a discounted rate, complementing the mix of affordable housing available for rent or shared ownership.

"The first residents have now moved in, and with a quarter of the homes now sold we are seeing a thriving community beginning to develop.”

"These homes are part of a scheme that allows eligible buyers to purchase a property at a discounted rate below market value.

"The discount will stay on the property every time it is sold on after that, ensuring a permanent supply of below market value homes for local people.