Hucknall ITP Aero site celebrates as latest apprentices graduate and new ones arrive

Ten existing apprentices received their NVQ level three diploma certificates and 12 brand new apprentices being welcomed to the site.

The Hucknall site employs more than 700 people, in manufacturing, engineering, supply chain and support function roles.

A large number of the workforce began their careers as apprentices, with many senior leaders having followed this career path, including current managing director Ian Williamson.

ITP Aero chief executive Carlos Alzola also visited from the company’s head office in Bilbao in Spain, to join Ian Williamson in rewarding the existing apprentices, welcoming the new group and thanking those who have represented the business as STEM ambassadors.

All those apprentices who have completed their training will now be offered permanent roles within the organisation.

Mr Alzola said: “As one of the leading aerospace manufacturers in the world, it is important that we are always looking ahead to, and investing in the future of our business.

"Our apprenticeship scheme forms a huge part of that commitment.

"Every one of our apprentices are the future leaders in our industry, and it is important that we nurture them and support them to achieve their potential.”

Mr Williamson, added: “Our apprentices are so important to us here at ITP Aero UK.

"For so many of our manufacturing and engineering roles, an apprenticeship has always been considered the best route into our industry.

"Many of our senior managers on-site, myself included, began their career as an apprentice and I hope this inspires all our apprentices.

"In a global business like ITP Aero, which is ever-growing and developing, the possibilities are limitless.”

Apprentices are always encouraged, as part of their training to become STEM ambassadors, working with local schools and taking part in events to promote careers in manufacturing and engineering.

An example of this was this year’s Farnborough International Airshow where a group of five apprentices took over the ITP stand on the final day with activities for children and young people, including coding Lego Robots and a putting together a build kit designed by one of the apprentices himself

The apprenticeship scheme is an ongoing commitment for ITP Aero UK, with a regular intake planned every year.