Hucknall ITP Aero site to be part of €700m Clean Aviation research project
The Hucknall ITP Aero site is to be part of the EU’s Clean Aviation programme which has been handed more than €700m of funding for 20 aviation research and innovation projects.
ITP Aero, as a founding member of Clean Aviation, will participate in four projects to develop ground-breaking technologies for hydrogen powered and hybrid-electric aeronautic engines.
The four projects in which ITP Aero participates are HEAVEN, HE-ART, CAVEDISH and TheMa4HERA – and Hucknall is a key part of the HEAVEN project.
The projects aim to carry out ground-breaking research that will accelerate sustainable propulsion and decarbonisation research.
Focus is on ultra-efficient aeronautical architectures, hybrid and electric architectures and disruptive technologies for hydrogen-powered aircraft, to enable aircraft and engines to exploit the potential of hydrogen as an alternative fuel.
The four Clean Aviation programme projects in which ITP Aero participates are in addition to the ENGRT (EU Next Generation Rotorcraft Technologies) project of the European Defence Funds (EDF) awarded on July 2022.
The ENGRT project will focus on the next generation EU military rotorcrafts.
The project will include the analysis of future needs, key future rotorcraft features and capabilities, alternative rotorcraft platforms, flight demonstrators and simulators. The project will also produce a military rotorcraft technology roadmap, strategies for modularity and manufacturing, life-cycle analysis and maintenance concepts.
Erlantz Cristobal, executive director of technology and engineering at ITP Aero, said: “ITP Aero is focused in spearheading the transition towards sustainable propulsion systems and this milestone will build on our existing know-how to help accelerate technological breakthroughs in line with our commitment to be a carbon neutral company in 2050.”