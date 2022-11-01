Hucknall ITP Aero site to be part of €700m Clean Aviation research project

ITP Aero, as a founding member of Clean Aviation, will participate in four projects to develop ground-breaking technologies for hydrogen powered and hybrid-electric aeronautic engines.

The four projects in which ITP Aero participates are HEAVEN, HE-ART, CAVEDISH and TheMa4HERA – and Hucknall is a key part of the HEAVEN project.

The projects aim to carry out ground-breaking research that will accelerate sustainable propulsion and decarbonisation research.

Hucknall is now part of ITP Aero's huge Clean Aviation project

Focus is on ultra-efficient aeronautical architectures, hybrid and electric architectures and disruptive technologies for hydrogen-powered aircraft, to enable aircraft and engines to exploit the potential of hydrogen as an alternative fuel.

The four Clean Aviation programme projects in which ITP Aero participates are in addition to the ENGRT (EU Next Generation Rotorcraft Technologies) project of the European Defence Funds (EDF) awarded on July 2022.

The ENGRT project will focus on the next generation EU military rotorcrafts.

Advertisement

The project will include the analysis of future needs, key future rotorcraft features and capabilities, alternative rotorcraft platforms, flight demonstrators and simulators. The project will also produce a military rotorcraft technology roadmap, strategies for modularity and manufacturing, life-cycle analysis and maintenance concepts.