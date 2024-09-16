Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall had a movie star back in town at the weekend as a brand new shop opened its doors on High Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Rocket is the ‘dream venture’ of Annesley couple Ryan and Stacey Howard – who are already well known to many thanks to Ryan’s full-size replica model of the android Johnny 5 from the cult 1980s film Short Circuit.

Ryan aged 36, spent six years recreating the android from the 1986 film in the garage at his former home in Hucknall, finally completing the project in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film-fanatic has since been turning heads in Hucknall and Annesley by taking the fully-functioning robot down the pub and to the local shops.

Stacy and Ryan Howard with Ryan's life-size Johnny 5 replica robot outside the new shop in Hucknall. Photo: National World

And last year, Ryan and Stacy and their children also took Johnny to a security convention in Dallas, USA, where they got to meet American actor Steve Guttenberg – the voice of Johnny 5 in the film.

And Johnny was out on Hucknall high street again at the weekend for the grand opening of Ryan and 40-year-old Stacy’s new Red Rocket shop, which will say gifts and movie memorabilia as well as being a cafe and a tattoo and piercings business.

It will also be the home of Ryan’s workshop.

Ryan and Stacy say it has been a dream for 10 years to open a shop like Red Rocket. Photo: National World

Stacy said: “Red Rocket has been a dream of mine and Ryan’s for about 10 years and we’ve just been so lucky that through Johnny 5, we’ve been able to get this shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve always loved doing piercings and tattoos, so that’s what I’m going to be doing and it’s also going to be a really great place for people come and hang out.

Ryan added: “I will be making miniature Johnny 5s as well, as people love him and have the chance to have a toy from their childhood."

With Christmas on the horizon, the shop couldn’t be opening at more opportune time and already there is a waiting listing for orders.

Johnny 5 outside the shop on High Street in Hucknall. Photo: National World

The shop is also looking at potentially bringing in a range of retro toys and games in the future and running games nights for things like Warhammer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan added: “We had a queue outside for the opening, which was fantastic because you’re never sure if people are going to turn up or not, but they did and we’re really looking forward to carrying on making the dream come true.”