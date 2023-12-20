News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING

Hucknall shop is a winner in Ashfield's best dressed window contest

A businsess from Hucknall has been chosen among the winners in this year’s Ashfield Council best dressed window competition.
By John Smith
Published 20th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dayus on Annesley Road was one of four winners in this year’s contest, along with Taylors Corn Stores and Barlow’s Butchers both in Kirkby, and Flowers by Lesley in Sutton.

Businesses across Ashfield have been enticing shoppers into town centres by decorating their shop windows with festive scenes and all thing Christmassy during December.

Councillors including the Coun Dale Grounds, the council chairman, visited the winners to present them with a coveted Discover Ashfield award and to see the displays.

Staff from Dayus in Hucknall receive their Best Dressed Window award. Photo: SubmittedStaff from Dayus in Hucknall receive their Best Dressed Window award. Photo: Submitted
Staff from Dayus in Hucknall receive their Best Dressed Window award. Photo: Submitted
Most Popular
Read More
Hucknall’s Arc Cinema thanks everyone for supporting #MissionChristmas

Coun Grounds (Ash Ind) said: “It was great to see our retailers get in the Christmas spirit and help light up Ashfield

this festive period. It was great to meet the people who created the displays and have a chance to congratulate them on winning for 2023.

“We will continue to support retailers over Christmas by offering free parking throughout December with the goal of supporting local shops throughout the Christmas period.

"I would like to say thank you to each and every one of the businesses that decorated their windows, you can’t help but smile when you see them.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, added: “It’s great to see everyone out shopping and supporting local business this Christmas.

"We have made it even easier with free parking to encourage more people into town.

"Shops would love to welcome you and to hear what you think of their displays.”

Related topics:CouncillorsHucknallAshfieldJason Zadrozny