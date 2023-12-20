Hucknall cinema thanks everyone for supporting #MissionChristmas
The High Street venue has been supporting Cash For Kids’ #MissionChristmas appeal by donating toys and gifts to the box in the cinema lobby.
Thousands of children are living in poverty and many are at risk of waking up without presents to open because Christmas is a luxury their families can't afford.
This is where #MissionChristmas comes in.
Mark Gallagher, maketing manager at the Arc Cinema, said: “Our Cash for Kids collection box has been picked up and Hucknall’s generous donations will make their way to local children who otherwise might not have had any presents to open on Christmas Day.
“This is our second year doing Cash for Kids annual #MissionChristmas donation drive and it wouldn’t work without the town’s kind donations.
“We have also donated 200 cinema tickets to the appeal and we can’t wait to welcome those lucky families here in the new year.”