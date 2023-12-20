Generous Hucknall folk have helped ensure more children will have a present to open this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The High Street venue has been supporting Cash For Kids’ #MissionChristmas appeal by donating toys and gifts to the box in the cinema lobby.

Thousands of children are living in poverty and many are at risk of waking up without presents to open because Christmas is a luxury their families can't afford.

This is where #MissionChristmas comes in.

The Arc Cinema's #MissionChristmas box was full of donations. Photo: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Gallagher, maketing manager at the Arc Cinema, said: “Our Cash for Kids collection box has been picked up and Hucknall’s generous donations will make their way to local children who otherwise might not have had any presents to open on Christmas Day.

“This is our second year doing Cash for Kids annual #MissionChristmas donation drive and it wouldn’t work without the town’s kind donations.