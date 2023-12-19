A 'Calendar Girls' venture by women members of Bulwell's Oakleigh Lodge Social Club has raised £6,000 for a breast cancer charity.

A 2024 calendar entitled 'Ladies For All Seasons' was produced by the members and it has proved an outstanding success.

The women bared all for the initiative, albeit with the discreet use of various props.

A special show was held in the club concert room to launch the appeal and this was followed by a ladies' night for the same cause.

The Bulwell 'Calender Girls' present the cheque to Nottingham Hospitals Charity

Tanya Palmer was the driving force behind the fundraising and she is also Miss June on the calendar.

She said: "I would like to thank everyone involved for their support.

"It was a real team effort and it has all been well worthwhile."

A cheque for the amount raised was presented during another show at the club.

Rosie St John, who received the cheque on behalf of the Breast Institute at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: "We are very grateful for this wonderful donation.

"Clearly, a lot of hard work went into raising the money."

Karen Christian, a stage artist who was involved in the fundraising, has been treated for breast cancer.

Sadly, she could not attend the cheque presentation because she has had to be rushed back into hospital for further chemotherapy.