Hucknall firefighters have thanked the public and groups around the town after another successful year for their 12 Days of Christmas campaign.

The annual event sees firefighters asking people to put together bags of food for the town’s food bank, adding items each day for 12 days.

They then go around the town to people’s houses, businesses and schools collecting all the bags and handing them over to the food bank on Vine Terrace.

And once again, the people of Hucknall had rallied to the call with another huge display of support and generoisty.

Hucknall firefighters have thanked for their generous support of their 12 Days of Christmas campaign again. Photo: Submitted

Marcus Pratt, crew manager at Hucknall Fire Station, said: “Again, it’s been a really big success and it’s not our success, it’s the people of Hucknall’s success, they’re the ones that make it possible.

"We had loads of clubs get involved this year, the WI, groups like Slimming World, schools and nurseries too and we had around 80 pick-ups in total and hundreds and hundreds of bags donated.

"It’s really nice and heartwarming to see the support we’ve had again and people were saying to us ‘thank you very much’ and we were saying it’s not us you should be thanking, it’s the people who are donating who are the ones to thank.

Firefighters made around 80 pick-ups around the town. Photo: Other

"We’re just going around collecting, the middle men if you like, but it’s great to see such support and so much food collected and to know it’s going to a good cause.