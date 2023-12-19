A Hucknall food project that came to the town in the summer has reflected on a fine first half-year.

Since launching in July this year, FoodCycle Hucknall has been growing.

The weekly community meals are led by volunteers who go above and beyond to make it a special place for the community to come together to enjoy good food and great company.

The Foodcycle project, based at Central Methodist Church, utilises surplus food and turns it in to tasty three-course meals served up each Sunday from 1pm.

One of the volunteers, Ben says: “I've met some great people cooking at FoodCycle.

"The cooking and hosting teams are really good to work with and we all help to make and serve the best menu we can for the guests.

"The ingredients are always a surprise so it can be challenging not knowing what you’re cooking with but it’s very rewarding.”

Martha Skinner, FoodCycle regional manager, said: “We held our festive meal on December 17 which saw eight volunteers come together to cook and serve a delicious meal for 47 lovely guests, including a carrot and coriander soup, a veggie roast with all the trimmings, and mince pies and custard to finish.”

“The meals are completely free and no booking is needed, so anyone who would like to join can simply turn up on the day and will be welcomed through the doors with a smile.

"So why not join for some grub and a natter us in the new year?”

The Hucknall project is now closed for Christmas with no meals on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve.