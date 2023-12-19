New Bulwell food store granted alcohol licence despite objections from nearby business

The new Heron Foods store in Bulwell has been granted a license to sell alcohol, despite objections from a nearby business owner.

The store in Highbury Road, which opened earlier this month, has been given permission to open from Monday to Saturday, 7am to 10pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm and sell alcohol within these hours.

At a Nottingham City Council licencing panel meeting on December 18, the application was approved.

One objection from a man who operates a nearby Londis store said there are already too many licensed premises in the area and added there are problems with abuse of alcohol and disorderly behaviour, which was disputed by the applicant.

Nottingham City Council has granted an alcohol licence for the new Heron Foods store in Bulwell. Photo: Google

Heron Foods sells alcohol as well as chilled and frozen foods.

The proposed site was previously a McColl’s store.

Chris Rees-Gay, of Woods Whur solicitors, said Heron Foods is ‘well established’ in Nottingham with six other stores already in the city.

He said: “All staff are trained in Heron’s Licensing policies and due diligence procedures.

“Training is carried out by every member of staff when they are inducted and refresher training is carried out when there are major changes to the legislation.

“When staff put an alcoholic product through the till, it flags up their age and the staff will do a check.

“In rough layman’s terms, 10 per cent of alcohol sold goes towards the store’s turnover.”

Mr Rees-Gay said the area manager and store manager had met with local PCSOs.

Speaking of the objection, Mr Rees-Gay said: “Our argument would be if he felt so strongly to object, he would’ve been here.

“There’s not a shred of evidence to suggest the area has an issue with abuse of alcohol or disorderly behaviour, as is suggested.”

Coun Leslie Ayoola (Lab) said: “Is there any evidence from past records that there has been any behaviour regarding drunkenness?”

Mr Rees-Gay replied: “No, not that I’m aware of.”

Coun Audrey Dinnall (Lab), committee chair, said the panel had considered the representations.

She concluded: “The license is granted subject to the conditions agreed with the police.