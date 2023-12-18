A Nottingham hospitals worker has had a Bulwell bus named after him after winning an award at this year’s Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) Awards.

Bus operator, Nottingham City Transport (NCT) offered the prize of naming a yellow double decker bus after a member of staff, following their sponsorship of the Team NUH awards and ceremony, which took place in October.

Ernesto Marongiu, who is a ward caterer at NUH, won the trust award for always having a positive attitude and uplifting presence.

His role with NUH sees him dealing with patients with very complex needs.

Ernesto Marongiu has had a Bulwell route bus named after him. Photo: Submitted

Ernesto shows great understanding and approaches everyone with compassion and without judgement.

In his nomination, Ernesto, from Sherwood Rise, was described as: "Encouraging, supporting patients to make their own food choices and is kind, caring and passionate about his work.

“He asks appropriate questions around care, supports the rehabilitation of patients and encourages patient interaction.

“He has a significant and positive impact on both patients and staff and always brightens everyone's day.

“He is an example of how any role can have a trusting and positive impact on a patient's experience while in hospital.”

The unveiling of the bus, with Ernesto’s name written proudly across the front of it, took place on December 15 at City Hospital.

The bus will run along the yellow line route for NCT which operates between Bulwell, Sherwood Rise and the city centre.

Ernesto said: “I am so happy with this bus.

"My family are so happy for me and want me to take loads of pictures to send back to them in Italy.

"I can't wait for the first day I catch this bus to work.”

Anthony Carver-Smith, NCT head of marketing and projects said, “We are delighted to name one of our buses after Ernesto, to recognise his dedication, commitment and care when helping patients, which saw him win the trust award at the NUH annual awards earlier this year.