Hucknall site to lead new ITP Aero partnerships with research centres and trade body

ITP Aero has announced a partnership with a national trade body to help drive forward its commitment to innovation and growth.

An ITP Aero spokesman said the engineering team at Hucknall will be leading the project, so the town will be involved in all aspects of the new partnerships.

Developing its UK eco-system, ITP Aero UK has become a member of the Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space Group and is already playing a proactive role on the Aerospace Growth Partnership.

ITP Aero in Hucknall has announced a major new partnership with four UK research centres and a leading trade body

As a founding member of the Clean Aviation programme, ITP Aero has positioned itself as one of the driving forces behind the pursuit of more sustainable solutions, aimed at developing ultra-efficient engines and laying the foundations for hybrid-electric and hydrogen-based propulsion systems.

These new relationships with four leading research centres, are a key driver to both specifically support its UK operations, but also internationally in meeting its commitments as an organisation and the future of the aviation sector.

The four research centres who will work in close collaboration with ITP Aero UK are the University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre, near Glasgow; University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre; The Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry; and The Welding Institute in Cambridge.

Dr Rob Mitchell, ITP Aero UK head of engineering, said: “As part of our commitment to drive innovation and maximise potential collaboration opportunities, we felt it was important to join ADS and become part of the conversation at this exciting time for our industry as we drive to net zero.

“Delivery of our strategic plan is enhanced and accelerated by this collaboration with these UK-based, world-leading research centres, developing our eco-system and positioning ourselves for future developments

