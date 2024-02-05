ITP Aero in Hucknall to get £1.5m funding from the Government for laser welding project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cash is to support the Hucknall site’s three-year laser welding research and development project in collaboration with the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) and the University of Nottingham

The three-year project, known as LADDER (Laser Automation and Design Development for future Engine Requirements) will see a total investment of £2.59m, both from ITP Aero itself and the Government’s Innovation Funding Service.

This significant milestone reflects ITP Aero and the Government’s shared commitment to investing in technology across the East Midlands.

ITP Aero in Hucknall is getting £1.5m from the Government to fund a new laser welding project. Photo: Other

The project will be undertaken at ITP Aero’s site in Hucknall, giving a further boost to local jobs.

Rob Mitchell, head of engineering for ITP Aero UK said: “This is a real milestone for us at ITP Aero UK.

"We are a young company in the UK, but a site with a huge amount of aerospace heritage.

"This is our first stand-alone project where we have sought and secured Government funding and underlines our commitment to invest in the UK in line with our research priorities.

"I am delighted we are able to work closely with our partners in the MTC and University of Nottingham to develop this industry leading capability in the UK.”

Matthew Kite, director of power and energy, industrial sector at the MTC, said: “After a long association with ITP Aero’s Hucknall site, it is a real pleasure to accompany them on the next stage of their new journey, whilst also having the opportunity to work closely with the University of Nottingham, one of our founding partners.

"With our extensive experience in laser-based collaborative projects in the aerospace sector, combined with ITP Aero’s commitment to the adoption of new technologies in this area, we have a real opportunity to boost the UK’s expertise.”

Prof Chris Bennett, professor of solid mechanics and director of the Institute for Aerospace Technology, added: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with a company with a growing presence in the Aerospace sector in the UK and globally.