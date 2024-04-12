Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The planning papers say the proposals are for: “Refurbishment of the restaurant with alterations to elevations to include extensions between the booths and to incorporate a new booth for fast-forward ordering.

"Kerb lines to be amended and changes to circulation throughout the car park with minor reconfiguration of the parking bays, installation on new bike racks and associated works to the site.

McDonald's is planning to refurbish it's Bulwell restaurant on Leen Drive. Photo: Google

The main building will also be extended to accommodate the new fast-forward booth and new internal partitian walls will be be built to create new rooms within the restaurant.

To accommodate the expected increased customer numbers from the larger restaurant, further new partitan walls will be installed to form a larger kitchen area and collection counter.

A new external access will be created on the front of the store.