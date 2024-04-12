Passenger acted in self-defence when he was attacked with a knife on a Nottingham tram

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Knowles, 32, boarded the tram armed with a knife at Bulwell tram stop at around 11am on Monday, June 26.

He approached a passenger, a man in his 20s, and began an unprovoked attack.

The passenger sustained serious stab wounds to his hands as he attempted to defend himself.

A man died after he was stabbed in self defence on a tram in June last year

During the struggle, Knowles was stabbed with the knife.

The tram came to a stop at Highbury Vale tram stop.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene with paramedics attending to Knowles, who was unresponsive in the tram carriage.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Due to his suspected involvement in this incident, the probation service decided to recall him to prison because he was in breach of his licence for an offence committed in 2016. He was not wanted for any outstanding crimes at the time of the offence.

A murder investigation was launched where detectives carried out extensive lines of inquiry, including interviewing several witnesses on the tram.

The entire incident was also caught on the tram’s CCTV cameras.

Nottinghamshire Police sought early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service before arriving at their conclusion of self-defence. The man has now been released without charge.

City Superintendent Chris Pearson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family, and everyone affected by this tragic and deeply distressing incident, which resulted in the loss of a young man’s life.

“Following a meticulous investigation, and after seeking early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), we have concluded that a tram passenger acted in self-defence when he was attacked by a man with a knife.

“Keeping people safe in our city and communities is our priority and we will continue to do all that we can to target the minority of people who carry or use knives.