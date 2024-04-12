Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man was walking home along Watnall Road at 12.40am on Monday, April 8 when he was assaulted by a female, who then stole money from him.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of burglary, robbery, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in and around Hucknall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between 8am and 6.19pm on Thursday, April 4, a property on Moor Road, Bestwood was broken into and jewellery, wireless headphones and other items were stolen.

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted and robbed on Watnall Road. Photo: Google

Around 8.45pm on Sunday, April 7 at a house in Rykneild Road, a mother was upstairs putting her son to bed when she heard the front door open and called thinking it was her husband but when she got no reply, she went downstairs and saw someone leaving the house, possibly male, who was wearing a black top with the hood up and jeans.

At 3.15am on Thursday, April on the High Leys Allotments, Long Hill Rise, a camera and a pair of binoculars was stolen from a community shed – the door to a shed was also pulled off and CCTV captured two males, both aged around 18, one dressed in white, the second in black, both with their hoods up.

Between 9am on Saturday, April 6 and 9am on Monday, April 8, locks were cut off garage doors on Mulberry Grove, but nothing was stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between 11am and 3.30pm on Monday, April 8, at Spicerhaart Ltd on High Street, a black Calvin Klein card holder containing bank cards was stolen from a coat in a back office – it is believed that the thief entered through a fire door which goes to a car park area.

At 5.35am on Friday, April 5, a lady felt threatened into handing over her mobile phone to a man who approached her near Hucknall Orthopaedic Clinic on Derbyshire Lane and asked her for money and then took something from his pocket – he was white, medium build, 5ft 7in, tall, wearing a black coat with hood up and black tracksuit bottoms.

Overnight between Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, tyres were slashed on a blue Mini Countryman car and a white Citroen relay van, both parked on a driveway on Minster Close.

Also on Minster Close, the windscreen of a white Citroen car was smashed some time between 10pm on Monday, April 8 and 6am on Tuesday, April 9 and the windscreen of a yellow mini was smashed some time between 6.20am and 1.15pm on April 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 6.45pm on Sunday, April 7, at SOS Tyres and Autocare on Papplewick Lane, graffiti was written on walls and the side of a van and a sign was pulled down – CCTV showed two males, aged approximately 15 or 16 years-old.

At 5.23pm on Friday, April 5 at a block of flats on Goodall Crescent, there was a report of seven youths, all in black jackets with hoods, being very noisy and using drugs.

At 1.28pm on Friday, April 5, there was a report of a red and white motorbike being ridden on the children’s BMX track on Nabbs Lane by a male with brown hair, wearing a hoodie and grey bottoms.