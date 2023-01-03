Bellway East Midlands is building 255 properties at Sherwood Gate, off Papplewick Lane, Linby, with 204 of these now built and occupied by their new residents, and a further 15 reserved.

The development comprises a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses as well as public open space and a children’s play area.

Advertisement

Heidi Higgins, Bellway sales manager, said: “The building programme is progressing well indeed and more than 200 residents have now moved into their new homes at Sherwood Gate.

More than 80 per cent of houses at the new Sherwood Gate development have now been built

"We have had a variety of buyers purchase homes here and it has made for a vibrant community with people of all ages moving in.

“Sherwood Gate has proved to be a popular development with both local people and buyers from further afield

Advertisement

“We have welcomed first-time buyers from London, who have discovered that, after saving up a deposit, they can swap rented accommodation in the capital for a sizeable house in Hucknall.

"Some of these first-time buyers have been couples who have left behind a two-bedroom flat in London for a four-bedroom house where they can both work from home, have an office each and keep their work and home life separate.”

Advertisement

Sherwood Gate was launched in November 2017 and is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

Advertisement

Ms Higgins said: “This development is appealing as it is offers a desirable rural setting with the attractions of urban life within striking distance, just over a mile from Hucknall town centre and eight miles from Nottingham city centre.

“Families are being attracted by the proximity of a number of well-regarded schools. There are two primary schools within walking distance, while there’s a secondary school, the National Church of England Academy, less than two miles away.

Advertisement

“Hucknall Leisure Centre is within walking distance, while commuters are well-served by the road network which sees two junctions of the M1 less than six miles from the development.”

There are currently a selection of three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Sherwood Gate, with prices starting at £260,000 and £316,000 respectively.

Advertisement