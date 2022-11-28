Excellence comes as standard for Hucknall and Linby building site managers

Gary Archer and Dave Pringle, site manager, both of whom work for Bellway Homes, have won National House Building Council (NHBC) Seal of Excellence awards for the quality of their work.

The pair are among only 21 site managers to receive the award in the NHBC East region this year

For Gary, it is the fourth year in a row that he has won the Seal of Excellence for his work at Sherwood Gate in Linby, where he’s overseeing the construction of three, four and five-bedroom houses off Papplewick Lane.

Bellway Linby site manager Gary Archer (left) and Hucknall site manager Dave Pringle (right), together with fellow winner Chris Smith from Leicestershire, have been awarded the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence. Photo: Bellway

This brings his total to seven Seal of Excellence awards in all, as he also earned them for other Bellway developments in Nottinghamshire, with two awards at Ruddington and one at Farnsfield.

Gary, 55, said: “I’m incredibly proud that we have won this award for a fourth year at Sherwood Gate.

"I’ve got a great team around me and together we are meeting the highest standards.

“The NHBC awards are rigorous and the qualities they are looking for are absolutely the standards that I work to achieve on site every day.

Meanwhile, Dave, 54, is site manager at the Abbey Fields Grange development in Hucknall.

He said: “I am enormously proud of the work we are doing at Abbey Fields Grange building high quality homes.

“We have an excellent team here and the diligence and hard work they display every day allow us to reach excellent standards.

“Winning a Seal of Excellence award is testament to that hard work. I’m delighted to be given this award and see our achievements recognised.”

The NHBC organises the Pride in the Job awards each year and every site manager with a site that is registered for an NHBC Buildmark warranty is entered into the competition.

This year that was more than 8,000 site managers and of those, 443 received a Quality Award in the competition.

The Seal of Excellence is the next stage of the contest when the very best Quality Award winners go on to receive the higher accolade.

