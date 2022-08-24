Gary Archer and Dave Pringle, who both work with Bellway Homes, have been honoured with a Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) 2022 Pride in the Job competition.

Gary, site manager at Sherwood Gate in Linby, and Dave, who is in charge at Abbey Fields Grange in Hucknall, are among an elite group of 443 site managers from across the country to be selected for the award out of a field of more than 8,000 candidates.

Dave Pringle (left), and Gary Archer have both won NHBC Pride in the Job awards

Following their latest achievement, both Gary and Dave have now won a Quality Award for seven years running.

Dave, 54, who lives in Nottingham, said: “Winning a Pride in the Job award is all down to consistency, and that starts at the very basic level.

"We have to make sure that we are picking the right people who want to do the right things and have a genuine desire to do their very best at all times and adhere to the highest standards that are expected of us all.”

Gary, 55, who also lives in Nottingham, added: “It is always a great feeling to be recognised by the NHBC, and to see that those who set the standards can identify those who have genuine pride in what they do.

“I love winning awards, but it wouldn’t be possible to win them without the support of my team on site, who go to great lengths to uphold the very highest standards.

Gary and Dave will now go forward to the next stage of the competition in a bid to win a Seal of Excellence, which is awarded to just a handful of site managers in each region.

The results will be announced later this year.

Lee Wilkinson, construction director at Bellway East Midlands, said: “For our site managers, winning an NHBC award in any year is rewarding, but this year has been a special achievement in such challenging circumstances.