Nottingham City Council says the city has a ‘large and growing’ number of businesses in the creative and digital sector, with the exact number thought to be more than 6,000.

However, it says one of the most significant barriers to their growth has been successfully seeking out and attracting external investment.

The Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) has now granted the council £520,000 to employ an economic development project manager and fund tailored support programmes for businesses.

More than 60 Nottingham businesses are set to beneft from a £500,000 support plan. Photo: Submitted

Delegate decision documents said: “The Create Growth Programme (CGP) is a programme funded by the DCMS to support the creative and digital sector grow outside of London and the south east

“It will address one of the identified barriers to growth in that the sector does not seek out or attract external investment.

“The programme aims to change this by investing in local and regional partnerships to run programmes targeting companies with high growth potential to achieve that potential, through external investment.

“This funding round was launched in summer 2023 and a local consortium led by Nottingham City Council, covering Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, bid and was successful.

“The programme runs to March 2025 and will engage with more than 250 potential and actual high growth businesses, with a view to 62 businesses participating in the programme.”

The support programmes for each business will run for two to three months.

They will include small workshops and mentoring activities to help provide skills for companies.

Pathways for growth in immersive technology, led by the University of Nottingham, will be provided alongside small grants to help businesses buy consultancy support to make any required changes to their organisations.

Partners receiving funding to help provide support include Invest in Nottingham (£2,000), NBV Enterprise Solutions (£113,000), the council (£123,180), Nottinghamshire County Council (£49,700), Nottingham Trent University (£168,853) and the University of Nottingham (£72,424).

It comes after the council launched its economic plan to help boost Nottingham’s local economy over the next ten years.