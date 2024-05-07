Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coun Khan (Lab), the former Robin Hood Energy chairwoman, who represents the Dales ward, will take over from Coun David Mellen, who this year announced he would be stepping down after a ‘challenging’ five years.

Coun Ethan Radford, who represents Bulwell, has also been selected as deputy leader and will take over from Coun Audra Wynter.

The Labour-run council effectively declared bankruptcy last November by issuing a Section 114 notice in November, and the Government appointed commissioners to help run the authority in February.

Coun Neghat Khan has been chosen as the new leader of Nottingham City Council. Photo: Submitted

A Nottingham Labour Group meeting to select a new leader was due to take place in Apri.

However the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) stepped in to oversee the election.

The NEC interviewed potential candidates, and suitable applicants were due to be presented to the Labour group to choose from at a meeting at 6pm on Tuesday, May 7.

However, the NEC only selected Coun Khan as a suitable candidate and she was installed as the new leader ahead of the meeting.

Bulwell councillor Ethan Radford is the new deputy leader. Photo: Submitted

The move has left some members unhappy.

According to the Labour Party, the primary purpose of the NEC is to provide strategic direction for the party as a whole.

It is made up of representatives from each section of the party, including the shadow cabinet, MPs, councillors, trade unions, socialist societies, constituency Labour parties (CLPs), young Labour and BAME Labour.

Coun Khan said in a statement: “I am delighted to be taking up the roles of leader of Nottingham Labour and Nottingham City Council.

“We know there are challenges ahead and I look forward to working with colleagues to make positive changes for our city.

“We have had 14 years of Conservative cuts to our funding.

“We will work hard to mitigate the impact of those cuts by championing our communities and delivering for Nottingham people.”

Coun Khan was appointed on May 7 and will formally take up her role as leader on May 20 during a meeting of the full council.

She has previously held several senior council roles, including portfolio holder for neighbourhoods, safety and iInclusion in 2022.

Coun Khan was also a director of Robin Hood Energy before being appointed chairwoman in 2019, taking over from Coun Steve Battlemuch, who continued as a director.

The collapse of the council-run energy firm in 2020 cost taxpayers an estimated £38m and was cited as a reason for the authority’s lack of financial resilience in issuing a Section 114 notice last year.

Significant Government cuts, by around £100m every year over the last decade, and soaring demand and costs for social care and homelessness services have also been blamed for the council’s challenging financial situation.

On top of installing Coun Khan, Labour’s NEC has also picked members for other positions.

Coun Matt Shannon (Lab), who was elected in May last year to represent Castle ward, will become chief whip.

The deputy whips will be Coun Helen Kalsi and Coun Sana Nasir