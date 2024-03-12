Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coun Mellen (Lab), who has been a councillor for 22 years and represents the Dales Ward in Nottingham, has been leader since May 2019.

Durong his five years in charge, he has overseen many changes and difficulties in Nottingham, including the Covid-19 pandemic, reduced council funding, the collapse of ‘intu’ and the closure of Robin Hood Energy.

Last November, the council effectively declared bankrupty, leading to the appointment of Government commissioners.

And earlier this month, Coun Mellen’s Labour administration voted through a budget that will see more than 500 jobs lost.

However, these challenges have been matched by successes, such as the opening of the new Nottingham Central Library, plans for a renewed Broad Marsh development, several hundred new council houses and a successfully reopened Nottingham Castle.

Coun Mellen has also led the push for a devolved combined county authority in the East Midlands and championed a reading scheme that has delivered thousands of free books to children in Nottingham.

In a statement on the council’s website, he said: “It has been a privilege to serve the city as leader for the last five years.

"There have been many challenges as well as successes – and I have always tried to do my best to provide the leadership that the people of Nottingham deserve.

"I am grateful for the support and understanding I have received in my time as leader.

“I am proud of our continuing vision to improve Nottingham, the ongoing development of the Island Quarter and the revamped Broad Marsh bus station and library, the new Nottingham College campus and the emerging Green Heart will be a legacy for the city in the southern gateway for people who work and visit here.

“We have reopened Nottingham Castle and made it once again the jewel in our city’s crown which is now attracting tens of thousands of visitors.

“I have been a champion for Nottingham’s ambition to be a carbon neutral city by 2028.

“Working with other council leaders in the region, I have been an architect for a devolved authority of combined councils across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire in the East Midlands, which will allow us to fight for a fairer share of funding for our citizens.

“It was a privilege to lead our city through the hard times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I will always be proud of the way that everybody pulled together to look after those who are most vulnerable during those long months of lockdown.

"We also stood shoulder to shoulder following the death of The Queen.

"Last year the city stood together at the Market Square vigil following the shocking murders of three people in our city.

“It’s no secret that our council continues to be in a difficult position and there are challenging times ahead.

"However, I feel strongly that the journey of improvement that we have started is the right one and that our council remains on the right road to recovery.

"I have no doubt that whoever succeeds me as leader will have a firm foundation and the right support to finish what has been started.