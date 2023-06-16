Thousands attend vigil to remember victims of Nottingham attacks

Thousands of Nottingham people stood shoulder to shoulder in Old Market Square in an emotional tribute to victims of the attacks in the city this week.

Civic dignitaries, local figures and grieving family members addressed a large crowd yesterday evening, Thursday, as the city remembered Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, as well as those injured or affected, while reiterating the message that Nottingham is a place of love, tolerance and hope.

The Lord Mayor, Coun Carole McCulloch, and Nottingham Council leader, Coun David Mellen, were joined by Prof Shearer West, vice-chancellor of Nottingham University, where Barnaby and Grace studied, and Ross Middleton from Huntingdon Academy, where Ian worked, alongside representatives from faith communities.

People were also asked to join from home by lighting a candle in their window or doorstep.

The flag on the Council House has been lowered to half-mast since Tuesday and a book of condolence opened.

Coun Mellen said: “I want to thank the people of Nottingham for your support and solidarity this week.

“As Grace’s father said so movingly, we all need to look out for each other and look after each other at this time.

“We have a city that is safe and welcoming, where people can go about their business without fear on a day-to-day basis.

“Let’s continue to care for each other in the days to come.”

Nottingham Together, a group of local community and faith leaders formed in 2017 to tackle prejudice, said in a statement: “In the face of this tragedy, we must not allow hatred and division to define us.

“Instead, we choose love, compassion and understanding as our guiding principles.

"Nottingham will come together as one, to support and comfort those who have been affected and to prevent such senseless acts of violence from tearing apart our city.”

