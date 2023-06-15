The city woke to the heartbreaking news that three people had been killed at two locations in the city in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two of the victims – 19-year-old first year Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar – were stabbed to death on Ilkeston Road just after.

The third victim has been named as Ian Robert Coates, 65, who was formerly the site manager of Bulwell Academy.

He was found dead from knife injuries on Magdala Road where he was believed to be on his way to work at his current job as caretaker at Huntingdon Academy in St Ann’s.

It is alleged his killer stole Mr Coates’ white van and then ploughed into three people at a bus-stop on Milton Street in the city.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Coates, a grandfather who was a big Nottingham Forest and football fan and keen fisherman.

One of his sons, Lee, left a vintage England shirt with a message to his dad reading on it ‘love you always and forever’ at the scene of his killing, while his other son, James, placed a Reds shirt.

The impact of this shocking case has been felt far and wide with a vigil, attended by thousands, held in Nottingham in memory of those killed.

In a statement from Bulwell Academy, executive principal Chris Keen, said: “We are all shocked and devastated and our condolences are with Ian Coates’ family, friends and loved ones, as well as the many pupils and colleagues who he supported throughout his distinguished career.

“The news is deeply upsetting for many of our staff who worked with Ian during the 20 years that he worked for The Bulwell Academy, and its predecessor school (River Leen School).

“Current students will not have met Ian.

"However, we will still be available to support students as they come to terms with this news and any impact they feel within the school community.

Over the coming days, we will keep everyone updated on plans to pay tribute to Ian and to commemorate all of those who lost their lives in the incident in the city centre.”

In a statement, Ross Middleton, executive head teacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said Mr Coates was a "much-loved" colleague who "always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children".