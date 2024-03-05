Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 550 jobs will now be lost as community services are lost.

The Labour-run council issued a Section 114 notice in November, effectively declaring bankruptcy, amid a £23m shortfall in its budget in the current year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sweeping cuts were then proposed due to a separate budget gap of £53m in the next year beginning April 2024, and an overall anticipated shortfall of £172m up to 2027-28.

Nottingham City Council has approved a 'car crash' budget that will see hundreds of jobs lost and services cut. Photo: Other

Owing to its significant financial challenges, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced on February 22 commissioners have been appointed to help run the council.

The three officials have taken over from the existing Improvement and Assurance Board (IAB), which was appointed three years ago upon the collapse of council-run Robin Hood Energy.

If they see fit, they can use their powers to take control of the council and force through decisions such as the firing and hiring of senior staff and service cuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council officer-proposed budget was ‘reluctantly’ approved by councillors in a seven-hour full council meeting on March 4, following months of intense campaigning, petitioning and calls on the Conservative Government for more funding.

In total 38 councillors voted for the proposals, Coun Kevin Clarke (Ind), Coun Andrew Rule (Ind) and Coun Nadia Farhat (Ind) abstained, while one councillor, Coun Shuguftah Quddoos (Lab), voted against them.

The remaining councillors were absent from the meeting.

Before the meeting protesters gathered outside the council house opposing the closure of youth centres, community centres, in-house care services and care homes and the expected closure of libraries.

Among them was Keiren Thompson, who runs the Helping Kids Achieve (HKA) youth and sport group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much of his work is also done from the Bulwell Riverside Play and Youth Centre and Ridge Adventure Playground, both of which will close at a loss of six jobs to save £218,000.

He said: “We are going to see a devastating impact on our communities and our young people.

“We get area-based grant funding from the council which helps run our projects.

"For us it is around £15,000 we are going to be missing out on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am feeling angry, I am feeling sad, I am feeling helpless.”

In the adult social care department, all grant funding for lunch clubs for vulnerable adults will cease, while the libraries service will now undergo a review to save £1.5m, while the council’s contribution to leisure centre operations would be cut alongside the financial contribution to the cultural sector, including the Nottingham Playhouse.

Street sweeping will be reduced to once every 12 weeks and council tax will rise by almost five per cent.

A last-minute amendment was submitted by Coun Adele Williams (Lab), which sought to prevent the closure of the Bulwell Riverside and Ridge youth centres, only cut half of the council’s funding to the Advice Nottingham service and prevent the axing of the Jackdawe and Barkla Close services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was also proposed the total savings from the libraries service be reduced to £857,000.

The amended proposals would have been funded through a reduction in the council’s planned contribution to pad-out reserves and the general fund, or by revising an ‘unevidenced over-provision of a 6.8 per cent pay rise for council staff.

However after an adjournment, councillors returned to be told the amendment could not be permitted as any proposed amendment had to be put forward by February 28.

Accepting the amendment could have also gone against the instructions from the outgoing improvement board, which effectively tied the hands of councillors to make sure a budget was approved as required by law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an almost-unprecedented move, chief executive Mel Barrett later stood up to ask councillors to refrain from implying officers had acted ‘unethically’ in rejecting the amendment during a discussion over the budget.

A total of 554 jobs will now be cut, with an expected savings total of £36.409m over the medium-term financial period of 2024-25 to 2027-28.

Even with the cuts the authority is left with a budget gap of £41m in 2024-25 and an estimated £172m shortfall over four years.

Therefore it has been granted a loan of £66m by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which must be paid back using money raised from asset sales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader, said: “This is a day that will be remembered by our city for all the wrong reasons.

“I stand here to record the fact I do not believe in this budget.

"I am aware the decision we will make will have an impact that will last many years.

“That weighs heavily on me as I am sure it weighs heavily on you all – but we have a duty to set a budget.

“I want things to keep going.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I also want us to mitigate the severity of these cuts once we have made our decision today and I believe, under a Labour Government, things will get better.”

He added it was ‘immoral’ for the Government to reduce funding to Nottingham by around £100m a year over the last decade while demand for statutory soared.

The motion was supported by the Labour Group as well as the Nottingham Independents and Independent Group, whose leader Coun Clarke said the Government had ‘failed’ to put things right.