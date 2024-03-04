Lidl still coming Hucknall - but residents may have to wait until 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back at the start of the year, Hucknall councillors expressed confidence that both The Range and Lidl would be coming to the town this year.

That is the case with The Range, which has moved into the old Wilko building on High Street and is set to open on March 15.

And interest has increased over Lidl after workers were seen on the site of the proposed store on the old Hucknall Town FC ground on Watnall Road.

Work has started preparing the site of the old Hucknall Town ground for housing - but residents must wait for Lidl. Photo: National World

However, it is understood they are preparing the site only for the houses that are due to be built alongside the supermarket – something Hucknall West ward councillor Dave Shaw (Ash Ind) described as ‘Christmas coming early’.

He said: “We are pleased to see that work could soon be starting on the housing on site.

"You might say Christmas is coming early as five street names have been chosen – St Nicholas Park, Angel Way, Christmas View, Mistletoe Gardens and Reindeer Walk.”

But residents want to know when the big present of Lidl will be delivered after planning permission was granted almost three years ago.

Ashfield Council has confirmed that, under the terms of planning agreement, Lidl have up to another 18 months before work has to begin on building the store.

As such, work now looks set to start to build the houses on the site first with the supermarket to follow.

An Ashfield Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there is a permission in place for a retail outlet on the site which is active, which included a planning agreement.

"The agreement identifies what will be provided and when during the development of the retail site.

"A planning permission is not issued unless all are agreed on what will be provided.

“The council is not aware of an intended start date at this time for the retail outlet, but the permission is valid for a further 18 months for commencement of development.”

Council papers relating to the original planning application for the store give some insight into why the project has seemingly faced endless delays.

The main one of these was the planning sequential test as to whether, in building the store on the old football ground site, Lidl were ignoring more suitable sites closer to the town centre.

The sites considered were the old Sandicliffe site, Piggins Croft Car Park, Hucknall Liberal Club, the Tag Building on Watnall Road, Hucknall Police Station and land off Ashgate Road.

Papers show that the only the Sandicliffe option was considered appropriate and Lidl did make an offer for the freehold of the site but this was rejected – and a new business has now moved on to the site.

Questions were also raised about land being provided for site access roads and widening works on the A611 roundabout also needed to be approved.

However, it is presumed these have all been given the green light as the council confirms a planning permission for the project has been granted.