Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular high street retailer has move into the old Wilko store unit and work has been going on inside and out to get it transformed from one the other.

The signage is now up outside the company has now announced its big opening event for March 15 on its website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On it’s Facebook page, The Range said: “We've got some exciting news to share.

The signs are up and The Range in Hucknall is set to open later this month. Photo: National World

"We're opening a brand new store in Hucknall on Friday, March 15, in the former Wilko unit on Hucknall high street!

“Save the date – March 15 – a fun-filled event.

"Join us for our official opening to be one of the first to have a look around the brand new store, shop our exclusive store opening offers and more.

"Plus, if you arrive early you'll bag yourself a goodie bag.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hucknall Wilko store shut its doors for good on October 8 last year, following the company’s collapse into administration last August.

But within a couple of weeks, the rumours began that The Range would be moving into town to take over.

However, for time, things were quiet and further rumours began to spread that it might not be happening after all.

But then in Janaury, Hucknall got the news it was waiting for as The Range confirmed it would be coming to town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, the waiting is almost over for Hucknall shoppers with March 15 in the diary as the big opening day.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council and Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, said: “March 15 feels like a red letter day for Hucknall.

"When Wilko went into administration last August, councillors Dave Shaw, John Wilmott and I held an urgent meeting with council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny and the leadership of Ashfield Council

"Not only was this news devastating for Wilko staff – it was terrible for Hucknall as a whole.