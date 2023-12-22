Hucknall councillors say Lidl and The Range will be coming to the town in the new year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Back at the of the October, Ashfield councillors spoke of their delight that The Range was poised move into the old Wilko building, following the latter’s collapse.

However, for the past two months, things have gone quiet and rumours began to spread that The Range had pulled the plug on Hucknall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central, said this was not the case.

Councillors are confident The Range and Lidl will both be arriving in Hucknall next year. Photo: Other

He said: “We are looking forward to welcoming The Range to Hucknall in the New Year.

“The reality is that The Range usually opens two or three stores a year but since Wilko went into administration, they are trying to open one a week.

"They simply don’t have the legal team to move at this pace but residents can be assured that we are looking forward to welcoming them to Hucknall early next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When Wilko went into administration, Hucknall councillors tasked the council’s leadership with finding a new anchor partner.

“Coun John Wilmott has personally led on this and we are grateful for his and others’ efforts.

“We look forward to the start of a great relationship with The Range that will provide jobs and prosperity in our town.”

Meanwhile, residents have been waiting for Lidl to come to town ever since March 2021, when the council’s planning committee gave permission for the supermarket giant to build a new store on the site of Hucknall Town’s old ground on Watnall Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But more than 30 months later, the football club has moved it’s new home on Aerial Way and the old ground has been demolished but there has been no sign of the Lidl store being buil.

But now, councillors have explained the reason for the delay.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West, said: “Lidl are facing an issue with getting all the necessary building contractors lined up, but are working through that to start building in January.

"Lidl is a store that offers great value for money and will be a great addition to our town.