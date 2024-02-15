New Hucknall self-storage business is off to a strong start in the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loft Self-Storage is now open on Portland Road on the site of the old Sandicliffe garage.

Phase one of the Hucknall project is now complete, meaning the business has expanded from container storage at its current Bestwood Village site to opening indoor storage units to the general public and businesses.

And after just 10 weeks of opening, the Hucknall site has reached 50 per cent occupancy of its self-storage units, with staff reporting plenty of interest in self-storage services from across the local area.

Loft Self Storage has seen a strong start to business at its new Hucknall site. Photo: Submitted

The company owners say the work to complete the transformation of the former Sandicliffe car showroom, garage, and petrol station into the state-of-the-art facility has been a worthwhile challenge.

With the support of its sister company, Shredall SDS Group, Loft Self-Storage has also helped bring new jobs and business into the local area.

Phase two of the development will see more indoor units and containers made available in the coming months, along with outside ‘storage pods’ which are similar to self storage containers.

Nick Williams, co-founder of Loft Self-Storage, said: "We’re so proud of everyone that’s been a part of the launch and growth of Loft Self-Storage in Hucknall.

"We’ve helped to create a much-needed self store for the local community, bringing an old site back to life.

"After just 10 weeks, it’s already been an extremely exciting venture.”

Lucy Shipley, Nick’s sister and fellow business co-founder, added: “We feel we have made our brand different from anything else out there, we wanted to make Loft colourful, fun, welcoming and family-friendly

"We hope our customers like what we have set out to achieve.’

Shredall SDS Group celebrates 27 years in business this month and over the last year, Nick and Lucy say the group has gone from strength to strength with a record year for growth for their document shredding, storage, indexing and document scanning services.