Nottingham Business School expands unique leadership programme across the East Midlands

Nottingham Business School has expanded its highly successful Nottingham Leadership Transformation Programme (NLTP) into a new regional initiative - the East Midlands Leadership Transformation Programme (EMLTP).

Since its launch in 2022, the NLTP – which was co-created with Nottingham City Council - has supported more than 90 leadersfrom Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Nottinghamshire Police, Nottingham City Council, and the Integrated Care Board.

Participants have tackled real-world challenges through cross-sector consultancy projects, developed strategic leadership skills, and built lasting professional networks.

The newly expanded EMLTP welcomes middle to senior managers from across the East Midlands, including Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA), and Ashfield District Council in the latest cohort.

Participants will engage in ten days of classroom learning, action learning sets, and a final conference where they present consultancy projects to senior leaders.

Projects from previous cohorts have addressed pressing issues such as homelessness, public building co-location, and independent living for older and disabled residents. The projects have not only shaped policy but also delivered measurable impact.

Dr Mel Bull, director of Executive Education at Nottingham Business School and programme lead, said: “This programme breaks down silos and encourages leaders across the East Midlands’ core public services to work together and understand their own needs in relation to those of the region. The cohorts have benefited greatly from the collaborative nature of the course.”

Charlotte Weatherall-Smith, who was station manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service at the time of programme and has since been promoted to group manager, described the programme as: “The most impactful leadership course I’ve ever taken. It gave me the confidence to consider a future senior management role and equipped me with practical tools to navigate challenging situations.”

Stephen Chartres, previously performance and improvement manager at Nottingham City Council commented: “The programme enhanced my confidence and strategic capabilities, enabling me to step into leadership gaps and influence decision-making at the highest level. A positive outcome from the programme has resulted in a current secondment opportunity, as Visitor Economy Lead, with East Midlands County Combined Authority (EMCCA).”

The expansion to a regional model reflects a growing commitment to collaborative public service reform. The EMLTP is designed to strengthen leadership capacity across councils, emergency services, and health bodies, supporting joined-up solutions to complex challenges.

Adrian Smith, chief executive of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "The only way we deliver lasting, meaningful improvements across public sector for our communities is by working together, and that’s why developing our leaders using a collaborative partnership approach is important. This programme recognises that and helps build the vital skills required.

“It takes real commitment and courage to invest in personal development while balancing the demands of public service, so I want to thank everyone who is stepping up to lead in this way.

“Looking ahead, public service reform will require us to think, act and lead differently – so I’m proud and delighted to see such a strong investment in the current and future leaders who will drive change across the East Midlands."

Public sector organisations across the East Midlands are invited to nominate participants.

The programme offers formal accreditation from Nottingham Trent University and can contribute credits towards further qualifications, including the Postgraduate Certificate in Leadership and Management Practice or the Executive MBA.

NBS is triple crown accredited by EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA - globally recognised hallmarks of excellence and quality for business education. It actively engages industry professionals and stakeholders in the design and delivery of its courses, as well as developing research that influences business, management, and public policy.