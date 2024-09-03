Nottingham Estate Agency sells houses for the cost of £1

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comfort Estates, a Nottingham-based estate agency, recently made headlines with the successful launch of its new sales department, offering a remarkable opportunity for homeowners to sell their properties for just £1 on the opening day.

Held two months ago, the sales launch was nothing short of extraordinary, featuring an exciting array of activities, including food, drinks, a charity fundraiser, entertainment from a magician, and a much-anticipated golden ticket raffle. The raffle offered lucky winners the incredible opportunity to sell their properties for just £1—a groundbreaking promotion that generated significant buzz and excitement within the community.

The event was not only a celebration of Comfort Estates’ new venture but also a testament to their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The agency has been serving the Nottingham community since 2011, starting from the modest beginnings of a bedroom office founded by Phil and Tom. Over the years, Comfort Estates has grown steadily, gaining recognition for its innovative approach to property management and now expanding its services with the launch of a dedicated sales department.

“We wanted to do something unique to mark the launch of our sales department,” said Phil Ashford, Partner at Comfort Estates. “The £1 sale event was our way of giving back to the community that has supported us for so many years, and it has been incredibly well-received. Even for those who didn’t win a golden ticket, we’re still offering a fantastic deal of 50% off on selling fees, so everyone has the chance to benefit from this special offer.”

Comfort Estates Launch Event

The event was a huge success, attracting both existing clients and new faces eager to learn more about Comfort Estates’ expanded services. One of the highlights of the day was a charity fundraiser for Emmanuel House, a local organisation that provides support to people experiencing homelessness and rough sleeping. By partnering with Emmanuel House, Comfort Estates demonstrated its dedication to giving back to the community and supporting local causes.

In addition to traditional marketing efforts, Comfort Estates has embraced digital strategies to further elevate its brand. A recent YouTube video titled "Top 5 Most Expensive Roads in Nottingham" has already garnered over 10,000 views in just a month, showcasing the agency’s effective digital presence and engagement with the local audience.

The newly launched sales department aims to offer a seamless and stress-free experience for homebuyers and sellers. With a team of dedicated professionals, advanced technology, and a deep understanding of the Nottingham property market, Comfort Estates is well-equipped to handle all aspects of the sales process. The firm prides itself on delivering personalised service and attention to detail, ensuring that every client is well-informed and confident throughout their property journey.

Following the successful launch, Comfort Estates has continued to grow its portfolio, taking on a variety of high-value properties across Nottingham. The company’s innovative approach, combined with its focus on community engagement and customer satisfaction, has set a new standard in the Nottingham property market.

Comfort Estates Team

Comfort Estates invites those who could not attend the launch event to take advantage of their ongoing offer to sell their properties at a 50% discount. For more information about their services or to schedule a consultation, interested parties are encouraged to contact Comfort Estates directly.