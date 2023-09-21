News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Park House Care Home celebrates Great British Care Awards recognition

Park House Care Home has emerged as a shining beacon of excellence in care, as they proudly announce their finalist status in two categories at the East Midlands Region of the Great British Care Awards.
By colette LoweContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:28 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Garnering nods in both the Ancillary Worker and Frontline Leader categories, Park House Care Home stands as a testament to the dedication and commitment of its staff in delivering top-notch care.

The Great British Care Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the care sector, celebrating the best in talent, dedication, and innovation across care homes in the UK. Being recognised as a finalist is no small feat and speaks volumes about the work ethic and devotion that Park House Care Home brings to its care home community.

Stephanie Judge, Manager at Park House Care Home said: "It's not just a recognition for us as a care home, but it's also a celebration of each and every individual who works tirelessly to ensure that our residents receive the best care possible,"

It's official Park House Care Home are finalists.It's official Park House Care Home are finalists.
It's official Park House Care Home are finalists.
Most Popular

The Ancillary Worker category shines a light on those who play a pivotal role behind the scenes, ensuring the smooth functioning of care homes, from maintenance to administration. The Frontline Leader category, on the other hand, honours those who lead with empathy, vision, and efficiency, setting the tone for their teams and ensuring exceptional care delivery.

The entire Park House community and families of residents have been buzzing with excitement since the announcement. Many have shared heartfelt testimonials and stories, highlighting the warm, nurturing, and professional environment cultivated by the staff.

One family member remarked, "Park House has always felt like an extension of our own family. The care, love, and attention they offer is unparalleled. It's heartening to see their efforts recognised on such a grand platform."

The entire Park House Care Home community and their supporters are eagerly looking forward to the ceremony on the 24th of November at the East Midlands Conference Centre Nottingham, with hopes running high for a win.