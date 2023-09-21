Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garnering nods in both the Ancillary Worker and Frontline Leader categories, Park House Care Home stands as a testament to the dedication and commitment of its staff in delivering top-notch care.

The Great British Care Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the care sector, celebrating the best in talent, dedication, and innovation across care homes in the UK. Being recognised as a finalist is no small feat and speaks volumes about the work ethic and devotion that Park House Care Home brings to its care home community.

Stephanie Judge, Manager at Park House Care Home said: "It's not just a recognition for us as a care home, but it's also a celebration of each and every individual who works tirelessly to ensure that our residents receive the best care possible,"

The Ancillary Worker category shines a light on those who play a pivotal role behind the scenes, ensuring the smooth functioning of care homes, from maintenance to administration. The Frontline Leader category, on the other hand, honours those who lead with empathy, vision, and efficiency, setting the tone for their teams and ensuring exceptional care delivery.

The entire Park House community and families of residents have been buzzing with excitement since the announcement. Many have shared heartfelt testimonials and stories, highlighting the warm, nurturing, and professional environment cultivated by the staff.

One family member remarked, "Park House has always felt like an extension of our own family. The care, love, and attention they offer is unparalleled. It's heartening to see their efforts recognised on such a grand platform."

