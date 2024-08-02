Pet supplies and grooming business with Hucknall store has new owners

A pet supplies and grooming chain with a store in Hucknall has been purchased by a Nottingham-based family business.

Pets & Friends, which has an outlet on Ashgate Road in Hucknall, has been purchased by Nottingham-based, PSR (Pet Store Retailing) but will continue to operate in-store and online as Pets & Friends and Pets Parlour Grooming brands.

The Brown family, owners of PSR, have owned pet businesses for several generations and are looking forward to growing and developing the Pets & Friends business over the next few years.

Paul Lewis, managing director at PSR, celebrating the purchase of the Pets & Friends brand with Claire Baylis, chief executive of previous owners Kennelpak. Photo. Submitted

Paul Lewis, managing director at PSR, said “All jobs across store management and store teams will remain in place as we look to continue to offer customers great service and products across all Pets & Friends.

“PSR have been known to invest in independent pet retailing for a number of years and there will be exciting improvements made at Pets & Friends over the next few years, which we’re sure customers and team members will love.”

